All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

STEELERS 24, BROWNS 9

Cold. Snow. Concussion. Sacked. Ugh: It must be Northeast Ohio

Beacon Journal staff report

Published: November 20, 2016 - 04:47 PM | Updated: November 21, 2016 - 08:27 AM
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

Pittsburgh Steelers fans outnumber dejected Cleveland Browns fans behind the Steelers' bench and cheer as Artie Burns of the Steelers intercepts a pass intended for Corey Coleman of the Browns during the first quarter of their game at First Energy Stadium Sunday in Cleveland. The Steelers won 24-9. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)

RELATED STORIES

MORE IN NEWS

ua22cut_1 Karen Schiely - Akron Beacon Journal
UA president wants to focus on UA’s strengths while resolving financial challenges

University of Akron President Matt Wilson on Monday revealed the framework of a two-year plan to get back on track financially.

king22cut_3
Akron students at King school’s ‘Mission Control’ connect, communicate with others
food22cut_1
Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and Community Harvest announce merger
beavers22_web
Medical examiner shoots holes in defense theories in Akron man’s death
Akron community will make cards to ease recovery of man who set himself on fire Saturday
MORE IN NEWS >
 

MOST POPULAR

  • Main Blog Promo
  • Cavs Blog Promo
  • Browns Blog Promo
  • Indians Blog Promo
  • Beer Blog Promo
  • Fracking Blog Promo
  • High School Blog Promo
  • Zips Blog Promo
  • Akron Dish Food Blog
Prev Next