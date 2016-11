Couples tie the knot on Halloween at Akron Civic Theatre

Akron Municipal Court Judge Katarina Cook performs the Halloween day wedding ceremony for Michael Dowd-Farmer and Amanda Bowen as they are dressed as Batman villains The Joker and Harley Quinn while their friends' children Lilly Kelley, 4, dressed as Tinkerbell and her brother Mitchell Kelley Jr., 2, dressed as an Indian hold the ring pillow on the stage at the Civic Theater Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)