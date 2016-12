Court upholds death sentence of Akron man who killed woman, boyfriend; left another paralyzed in 2011

Dawud El Spaulding listens his defense attorney Donald L. Walker after the jury recommended the death penalty in mitigation phase of Spaulding's trial in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Judge Paul Gallagher in this Jan. 31, 2012 file photo. Spaulding received the recommendation for the death penalty for killing Ernie Thomas and Erica Singleton, the mother of Spaulding's 7-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, and the shooting of Patrick Griffin. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)