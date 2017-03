Coventry students get back to nature, test water quality of Cuyahoga River in national park

Eric Mendoza, 12, a sixth grader at Coventry Middle throw a plastic milk jug out into the Cuyahoga River in order to retrieve a water sample as he and his classmates test the water quality of the river Thursday in Peninsula. Mendoza's science teacher Jim Trogdon was awarded Google Classroom of the Year and won an all-expense paid trip to Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center for fifty students and five teachers to participate in EarthEcho's Water Challenge to test the water quality of the Cuyahoga River. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)