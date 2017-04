Cuyahoga Falls mother leads protest outside Summit courthouse; dealer who gave her daughter fatal dose of drugs gets eight years

Brenda Ryan, mother of the late Sheena Moore, is embraced by her son, Jason Moore (right), while talking about her daughter's death outside the Summit County Courthouse in Akron. Ryan and a group of supporters demonstrated a peaceful protest outside the courthouse before the sentencing of Derrick Sales, who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for giving fentanyl to Sheena. The protest was put on to call the attention to the need for state legislation to put fentanyl on par with heroin. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)