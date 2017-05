Cuyahoga Falls schools looks to layoffs, fee increases to avert looming financial crisis

In this May 2013 file photo, Cuyahoga Falls Schools Superintendent/CEO Todd Nichols, expresses support for the school's music program at a meeting of the Cuyahoga Falls School Board at Cuyahoga Falls High School in Cuyahoga Falls. Nichols is recommending laying off teachers and other staff, increasing fees and asking voters for more money to avoid a looming financial crisis. (Akron Beacon Journal file)