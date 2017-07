Do you recognize men who robbed Akron woman, 63, of $500 at ATM?

A 63-year-old Akron woman was robbed Saturday afternoon at an ATM machine in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard. The woman began entering her information into the machine about 2 p.m. when two young men one wearing a ski mask and the other with a bandana obscuring his face approached her car. The woman sped away, but found that the men had withdrawn $500. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Akron detective bureau at 330-375-2490.