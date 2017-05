Domestic violence walk in memory of slaying victim Brittany Littlejohn

Patrick Littlejohn (left) of Akron is comforted by his pastor the Rev. R. Stacey Jenkins of The House of Prayer for All People Church after releasing purple balloons in memory of his daughter Brittany Littlejohn at Hardesty Park Saturday in Akron. Littlejohn was murdered by her boyfriend Duane M. Lucas in February and her family wanted to remember her and bring awareness to domestic violence and provide information on services for victims. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)