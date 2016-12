Double amputee receives Christmas gift of a lifetime

Army Sergeant Joshua Stahl smiles next to his children (left to right) Ranier, 8, Lycris, 5, and Airica, 6, as his wife, Truda Stahl (back left) helps cut the ribbon on their new "smart house" with their son Aramis, 3, on Friday in Hartville. The house was gifted to Sergeant Stahl and his family by Tunnel to Towers, a 9/11 organization, and will provide customized needs for him. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)