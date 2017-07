Dragon boats ready to take over Portage Lakes

Kathy Weichl of Akron (right) gets ready for practice amongst her teammates in the Dragon Dream Team shed on Monday at Rex Lake in Akron. Saturday is the fifth annual Dragons on the Lake Dragon Boat Festival where more than 35 dragon boat teams will race on Rex Lake. The Dragon Dream Team, Ohio's only breast cancer-survivor dragon boat team, is using some of the funds to attempt its first international competition later this year. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)