Driver hurt as truck full of chocolate overturns on Interstate 71 in Medina County

A truck carrying boxes of chocolate overturned in Medina County early Tuesday morning spilling its load and injuring the driver. The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. just south of state Route 18. Police had to close Interstate 71 northbound between Interstate 76 and state Route 18 in Medina County as rescuers had to free the driver and crews worked to clean up boxes of Ghirardelli Chocolate. (Photos courtesy of Montville Township Police Department)