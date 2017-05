Drone on: What do you want to be when you grow up? That tech job may not be imagined yet

Ravyn Edge, 15 (front) operates her drone simulator as Gary Schuller (back left) Professor and Program Director of Surveying & Mapping at the University of Akron works with Patricia Porter, 15, at the university Saturday in Akron. Code Akron, a group dedicated to promoting STEM among Akron area teens participates in this workshop on possible drone careers. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)