Efrem Johnson gets 28 years in prison for raping, beating woman in 2000

Jason Wells (left) listens as his client Efrem Johnson address Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Paul Gallagher with his complaints that he did not receive a fair trial before Johnson is sentenced to 28 years in prison for rape, felonious assault and kidnapping Wednesday in Akron. Johnson is already serving a life sentence for a 2010 murder and a jury recently found him guilty of a rape in 2000 that was linked to Johnson through DNA testing. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)