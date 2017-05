Fairs and Festivals 2017: Summer slate includes Harry Potter, Duck Derby, Italian treats, twins and Buckeye Brew Fest

Fireworks light up the sky along the Towpath Trail near Canal Park in downtown Akron, July 4, 2015. Akron's skyline and fireworks don't always work well together in the same photograph so to be able capture both in the same frame made this photograph a favorite of mine in 2015. As it happened the image was taken after deadline for the next days paper so I'm very happy that readers will now get a chance to see the image. (Bob DeMay/Akron Beacon Journal)