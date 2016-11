Family, friends keep legacy alive of Akron teacher, dance instructor who was fatally shot by ex-boyfriend

Kathy wears just a few of the Alex and Ani charm bracelets that belonged to her daughter Tara Clossman, 25, as she sits and talks about Tara in her home Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 in Akron, Ohio. Tara and her boyfriend Michael Lovette were shot and killed by Clossman's former boyfriend Shane Varner as they were leaving Lovette's home in Massillon in August. A memorial dinner is going to be held on Nov. 20 to benefit the Tara Clossman Foundation & Scholarship Fund and Victim's Assistance. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)