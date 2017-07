Firestone Country Club to name bridge on famous 16th hole ‘Arnold Palmer Bridge’

Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler cross the bridge on the 16th hole in the third round of the Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament in 2014. Firestone Country Club will name the bridge on the famous 16th hole the Arnold Palmer Bridge. Palmer, the golfing legend who won three times at the Akron course, gave the signature 16th hole its Monster nickname. (AP File Photo/Mark Duncan)