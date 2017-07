Foreclosures could give tenants opportunity to become homeowners

Rainahja Wray-Johnson, 22, talks about how she has to turn on the gas and use a lighter to ignite the burners in the house she rents from landlord Gary Thomas on Maywood Avenue in Akron. Besides a leaky gas stove the house has no smoke detectors, black mold and a ceiling that is caving in from water damage. The summit County Land Bank and Fiscal Office are foreclosing on 75 of Thomas' tax delinquent properties. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)