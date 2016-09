Four different events will make Barberton one continuous weekend party

In this 2015 file photo, area residents check out a portion of the 20,000 chrysanthemums on display at the 25th annual Barberton Mum Festival at Lake Anna Park in Barberton. Visitors to the festival can view how the mums create a million blooms at the park and can enjoy entertainment, arts and crafts, food, water ski shows, a kid's place, sand and ice sculpting and more. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)