Friends recall only nurse killed by hostile fire in Vietnam

In this April 1968 photo provided by Philip Bigler, author of Hostile Fire, nurse Sharon Lane, during the month she enlisted in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps Reserve, sits on a bench at the Cleveland Zoological Park in Cleveland. Lane, the only American servicewoman killed by hostile fire in the Vietnam War, has been immortalized in books, statues and a television show, and veterans still gather at her grave five decades after her death. (Kay Lane/Hostile Fire/Vandamere Press via AP)