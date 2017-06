Fundraiser planned Sunday for Coventry students who were hit by car

Tina Barnett (center) listens to her son Kyler Barnett (right), 14, talk about fundraising alongside Stephen Thrall (left), 14, on Wednesday in Akron. After two Coventry Middle School students were hit and killed and another injured Memorial Day, the community is hosting a fundraiser this weekend for the victims of the accidents. The event was created by the victims' classmates, who did almost everything from finding donations to making executive decisions. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)