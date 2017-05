Ghent walking tour brings life to Bath Museum exhibit

The Historical Society will have a walking tour on Sunday at 1 p.m. of Ghent. The Bath Museum exhibit features photos of people who lived in the Hamlet of Ghent in the 1850-1950. In this circa 1930s photo is Nelt Mills, known (tongue in cheek) as the Mayor of Ghent, but he was also a hermit, a dowser and a jack-of-all-trades. (Photos courtesy of Bath Historical Society)