Ghoul Brothers haunted house in Akron 13 years in the making; new haunt hopes to open next fall

"Haunted house gold," as Barton called it, is stored in one of the many rooms in the anticipated haunted house on Thursday in Akron. For the past 13-years, Dave Barton has toiled away inside of part of a former Acme-Clicke store on Manchester Road to transform it into a haunted house. He plans to open next September. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)