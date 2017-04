Good News — April 10

Special congratulations and academic accolades to Saint Joseph Parish School 7th graders Veronica Lynch, (left to right) Joe Conti, and Dylan Feisthamel. These students attended the Western Reserve District Science Fair at the University of Akron on March 18th. Dylan received an Excellent rating. Joe and Veronica received Superior ratings and will be attending the Ohio State Science Fair in Columbus on May 12th. On a special note, Veronica received the B-Wiser Institute Award from the College of Wooster Chemistry Department.