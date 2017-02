Good News — Feb. 27

Makorobondo Salukombo, known as, Dee fled the war and turmoil in Congo to have the opportunity of coming to America for his second chance in 2005. Dee made the most of his life in the states. He was resettled in Lakewood where he went to school, played sports in high school, was a fan of LeBron James and the Cavs, and worked his way to Denison University. After making incredible strides, starting an organization to help children go to school, he then competed in the 2016 Olympics! Dee will shared his story on Tuesday, February 14th at 8:45am in the Barberton High School theater.