Good News — Feb. 6

St. Sebastian Parish School Power of the Pen team had eight students qualify for the regional competition on March 4th at Malone University. Seventh grade students Noah Bates, Cassia Chivers, Sawyer Huckabee, Mia Khayyat and Leila Piscazzi and eighth grade students Matthew Dennee, Brody Toth and Nicholas Zografakis will all be moving on to the next level of the competition. The entire team celebrated their success with a pizza party. The team is coached by Mrs. Maggi Blischak and junior high language arts teacher Miss Sally Weakland. (St. Sebastian Parish School)