Good News — March 27

St. Sebastian Parish School congratulates the following students for being chosen as Terrier Spotlight winners. These recipients were chosen for being a Team Player. This student is someone who is willing to work with anyone at any time. They never complain and always gives a helping hand to those around them. They inspire others to be better and have a sportsman-like attitude. One student was chosen from each classroom. The students are: Gemma Griffin, Kindergarten; Ryan Senko, Kindergarten; Nathan Paxton, 1st; Finn Rea, 1st; Allison Raita, 2nd; Brady Kidder, 2nd; Sophia Burgoyne, 3rd; Quinn Yori, 3rd; Luke Saus, 4th; Gionni Cialariello, 4th; Jimmy Bordenkircher, 5th; Madaleyna Burgoyne, 5th; Caroline Burns, 6th; Sophia Walker, 6th; Nicholas Senko, 7th; Brianna Foster, 7th; Emily Steel, 8th; and Mary Jewell, 8th. Congratulations students, keep up the good work! (Photo courtesy Michelle Huber/St. Sebastian Parish School )