Good News — March 6

St. Sebastian Parish School recently recognized a very important group of students during the Terrier Spotlight announcement. These students show school pride, have a positive outlook in the classroom regarding school work and classmates and they represent St. Sebastian Parish School in a positive light. One student was recognized from each class and given their award at a recent school assembly. Congratulations to the following students: Joseph Deagan, K; Gabriella Vesco, K; Frances Knauer, 1st; Noelle Keso, 1st; Elena Salisbury, 2nd; Peter Zografakis, 2nd; Madelyn Kastelic, 3rd; Rowan Kelly, 3rd; Reese Kelly, 4th; Luke Kindbom, 4th; Michael Walter, 5th; Jack Stahl, 5th; Ella Thomas, 6th; Andy Thomas, 6th; Veronica Savitski, 7th; Andrew Powell, 7th; Madalyne Sinley, 8th; and Alex Raita, 8th.