Good News — Nov. 14

The sixth, seventh and eighth grade students at St. Hilary School in Fairlawn are observing Veterans Day in a tangible, meaningful way. Teachers Christine Spinner and Tiffanie Gaffney collected the names of nearly 500 military veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces. Sixth graders made cards of gratitude and encouragement, which they mailed to the active service men and women whose addresses were provided. Seventh and eighth graders wrote the names of the veterans and those currently serving on labels, which they attached to patriotic pencils sharpened by the sixth graders. The pencils will be distributed to students throughout the school as a reminder to pray for the named individuals. From left, St. Hilary School eighth graders Gia Abucejo, Emma Advent and Lucas Fall assemble patriotic pencils with labels containing the names of veterans and current members of the military. St. Hilary School students will pray for these individuals. (Photo courtesy St. Hilary School)