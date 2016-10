Good News — Oct. 3

The Bhutanese Community Association of Akron sponsored its Annual Festival on Saturday, September 24, 2016 at the Cuyahoga Falls High School. The event consisted of a stage show with traditional music and dances, Nepali food, supportive business vendors, a "Talk Table" where English was practiced in cross cultural conversations, an unanticipated fire alarm, a preview of an upcoming movie, an original moralistic "teaching" drama, and many conversations.