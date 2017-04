Hall of Fame Village luxury hotel groundbreaking commemorates and creates lasting memories

Floyd Breit, who turns 90 on Saturday, was introduced by David Baker, president of the Hall of Fame, as a Hall of Famer during the groundbreaking ceremony the hotel for the Hall of Fame Village at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Brett sold his home to make way for the village and donated $11,111.11 to the Hall of Fame on Veterans Day. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)