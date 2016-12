Hannah’s House 119 offers safe haven for victims of human trafficking

Director Patti Hostelter (left) and independent living coordinator Missy Fletcheron (right) discuss an upcoming food drive in the Hannah's House office in Canton. The house provides mentoring and life skill training to young people who are at risk, including those aging out of foster care and sex trafficking victims. It is largely volunteer-based and currently serves the Canton City, East Canton, Plain Township and Louisville school districts. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)