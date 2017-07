Hartville McDonald’s to raise money for wounded Uniontown police officer

Uniontown Sergeant David White was struck by gunfire and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition. Ryan Allen Probst, 28, who had a history of confrontations with police, is said to have fired a number of shots at Uniontown officers, responding to a call of domestic violence and hit Uniontown Sergeant David White. Uniontown offficers returned fire, striking and fatally wounding Probst. (Photo courtesy Uniontown Police)