Hattie Larlham faces uncertain future, looking to be acquired

Chris Steiner, 45, of Akron buys apples at the Hattie Larlham Food Hub in Akron. The nonprofit said it will no longer operate its tiny Food Hub urban grocery store in Akron and will close its last remaining Hatties Cafe in the city this summer to save money. The Food Hub plans to close on August 31. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)