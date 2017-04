Here’s the schedule for this year’s Kent State May 4 commemoration events

Steve Drucker places a photograph of his friend Jeffrey Miller taken shortly before he was killed on May 4, 1970 over the 1967 photograph that is usually shown of him next to a photograph of Allison Krause, also killed on May 4th, during the 45th Annual May 4th Commemoration ceremony on the campus May 4, 2015 in Kent. Drucker said the 1970 photograph is of the Jeffrey Miller he knew. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)