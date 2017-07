Hinckley woman reunites with pen pal from France after decades of corresponding

Laurel Tombazzi (left) of Hinckley and Catherine Louchard of France looks through photographs as they talk about their years of corresponding as pen pals through a program arranged by Tombazzi's French instructor in the home of Buchanan Monday in Fairlawn. Buchanan began facilitating pen pal letters between her French language students to students studying English in France and Laurel Tombazzi and Catherine Louchard were two of those students and they are still friends. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)