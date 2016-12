Hometown Hall meetings a LeBron James family affair as students pledge to stay in school

Fourth graders (from left) Braylon Nichols, Jaibyn Roberts, D'Anthony Bussey, Alise Huron and Kylyn Green pose for a portrait in from of the "I Promise Pledge" poster by the LeBron James Foundation on Wednesday at David Hill Elementary School in Akron. The students in the program say the pledge every day. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)