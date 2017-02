How to Volunteer: Add a dose of fun to patients’ stays at Akron Children’s Hospital

Rudy, a two-year-old male Golden Retriever that was born with half of a right front leg and wears a prosthetic, stands on his hind legs to get a biscuit from his handler Julie Parton as Brie Teaford, 6, of Kent stands on her toes to strengthen her legs during her physical therapy session at Akron Children's Hospital Monday in Akron. Parton is a volunteer with the hospital's Doggie Brigade and works with Brie's physical therapist Stephanie Noble with Brie's treatment. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)