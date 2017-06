Illness no barrier to busy Firestone High senior who has crooned with Jimmy Fallon, the Roots and more

Firestone High School student Caleb Thurman, 16, talks about his experience of being on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on behalf of SeriousFun, a camp for children with life threatening illnesses such as Caleb who is being treated for Crohn's Disease and arthritis Monday in Akron. He is talking about the experience at Akron Children's Hospital where he is a patient. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)