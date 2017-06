Islamic center vigil gathers interfaith crowd to mourn for slain Virginia girl

Almal Almahd, (left), Ghada Abu-Shaweesh, and Rev. Nanette Pitt of the First Congregational Church of Akron, sing "We Shall Overcome" at the Islamic Society of Akron and Kent during a interfaith event to remember Nabra Hassane on Friday, in Cuyahoga Falls,. Hassane, a 17-year old fom Northern Virginia, was murdered while walking home from her mosque earlier this week. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)