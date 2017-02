Jurors on Summit County’s last death penalty case detail difficult service

Tina Hendon (left), the sister of Eric Hendon, has to pause while testifying during the mitigation phase of her brother's triple-murder trial in the courtroom of Judge Amy Corrigall Jones on Tuesday, April 19, 2016, in Akron, Ohio. Hendon was found guilty in the shooting deaths of John Kohler, 42; his son, David Carpenter-Kohler, 14; and David's sister, Ashley Carpenter, 18; and the attempted murder of Ronda Blankenship, Kohler's girlfriend, who was shot and stabbed in the face but survived. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)