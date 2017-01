Kent State’s May 4 shootings site designated a National Historic Landmark

In this file photo, Laura Davis, director of the May 4 Visitors Center, stands in the main room in the new May 4 Visitors Center. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced the naming of the site of the May 4th shootings in 1970, as a National Historic Landmark. Davis who spearheaded the application strongly believe there are things people can learn from May 4th. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)