KSU offers free professional clothes to help students dress for success on job interviews

Alicia Robinson, assistant director of the Women's Center at Kent State University, looks at a man's suit jacket that is one of the donated clothing items to the Kent State Career Closet Wednesday in Kent. Female and male KSU students will be able to put together professional ensembles for free at various popup shop locations around campus or they may go directly to the Women's Center located at the Williamson House on campus. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)