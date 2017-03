Late County Executive Russ Pry honored at Greater Akron Chamber’s 110th annual meeting

Kofi Boakye plays "Over the Rainbow" in front of a "challenge coin" honoring the service to veterans of Russell M. Pry, former Summit County executive, at the 110th annual meeting of the greater Akron Chamber on Thursday at the John S. Knight Center in Akron. Pry was posthumously awarded the H. Peter Burg award at the event. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)