Local organization gives away hundreds of bikes to underprivileged kids in Akron neighborhood

Volunteers organize bikes as children emerge from their homes to check out the surprise at the intersection of Dahlgren Drive and Ericsson Avenue in Akron. Elves & More of Northeast Ohio is a nonprofit organization that gives back to the community each Christmas by gathering donated bikes and giving them as a surprise to selected neighborhoods. The organization gave away 1,100 bikes this year. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)