Love Akron Network calls for unity among all walks of life at prayer event

People place their hands on Akron City Council members Linda Omobien (center) and Veronica Sims (background in hat) and pray for them as well as several other elected officials throughout the audience during the Love Akron Network Unite Our Hearts: Community Time of Prayer for Healing and Reconciliation at the House of the Lord Tuesday in Akron. People of all faiths, political affiliations and race come together to pray after a turbulent election season. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)