Malnourished dogs on the mend after being rescued from owner’s home; Akron woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty

Diane Johnson, the president and CEO of the Humane Society of Summit County talks to Josephine, a female 4-year-old German Shepherd that now weighs in now at 83 lbs at the facility Tuesday in Twinsburg. Josephine weighed 39.9 lbs. when she and three other severely malnourished dogs were taken from their owners, Richard and Angel Facemire, who have been charged with felony animal cruelty. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)