Man, 69, sets himself on fire in Highland Square moments after ranting about President-elect Trump

A man visited Angel Falls coffee shop and talked with customers just before he doused himself in gasoline and lit himself on fire on Highland Avenue Saturday morning in the Highland Square neighborhood of Akron. The man, 69, asked a passerby Mike Brown to take his photo using his phone, ran to his car to get a container of gasoline and set himself on fire in the middle of the street. Brown did not take a picture and instead took his coat off trying to put out the fire. Residents from a nearby apartment used fire extinguishers to try and help. The man, yet to be identified, was taken to Akron Children's Hospital. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)