Man accused of robbing three people at gunpoint in Ravenna Township

Portage County Sheriff David W. Doak is requesting the publics assistance in locating one Elijah Kyle Sanders, 23, who has been charged with three (3) counts of Aggravated Robbery, all of 1st degree felonies. Sanders is to be considered armed and dangerous. Sheriff Doak urges anyone with information to call the Portage County Sheriffs Office at 330-296-5100 Extension 0 (zero)