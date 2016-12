Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Hudson

The Kent State University Airport’s Props-4-Paws program recently delivered 6,300 cans of wet food, 400 pounds of dry food and other various animal care supplies to the Humane Society of Summit County. This marks the fifth year the Kent State University Airport has been collecting donations for the Humane Society. The effort was led by Humane Society of Summit County board member and pilot Jim Sebastian and KSU Airport Manager David Poluga. Monetary donations are always needed for the many animals at the Humane Society and can be made securely at summithumane.org or 7996 Darrow Road in Twinsburg, OH 44087.