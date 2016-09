Man fatally shot by Akron police after pulling rifle from van had short criminal history

Officers were responding to reports of a fight with injuries at this Florida Avenue home in Kenmore when a 61-year-old man was fatally shot. Akron police officer said the man pulled out an assault rifle following an altercation. Officers said they shouted for the man to stop and not touch the rifle. Police say the man refused to obey and pulled the rifle from the van. One officer opened fire, hitting him in the torso. (Nick Glunt/Akron Beacon Journal)